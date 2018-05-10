John Abraham to sport a buzz cut in Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW)

Breaking down John Abraham's look in RAW, director tells the actor to get buzz cut for spy drama



John Abraham

Ahead of Romeo Akbar Walter RAW going on floors in June, the team is hard at work finalising leading man John Abraham's look. The actor, we hear, will be sporting a buzz cut in the espionage drama that is set against the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. To add to his character of a spy, Abraham is also working towards attaining a leaner physique. The team — including the actor, director Robby Grewal, producers Ajay Kapoor and Bunty Walia, and makeup artist Vikram Gaikwad — is set to conduct a series of look tests before zeroing in on one.



Grewal tells mid-day, "It's a true-blue espionage film with John playing a RAW agent. While it has its share of action sequences, it's not an action film. You won't see him bashing up 10 people. Instead, the film will delve into the mindspace of a spy. We are presenting John in a different avatar - he will sport a leaner frame and possibly, a buzz cut. We will explore various looks before locking in on one for his role."



The director adds that John Abraham's character will be seen sporting various disguises in keeping with the narrative of the spy thriller. Intrigued by the political climate during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war, Grewal says that he decided to weave a fictional story set in the era. "The story is fictional, but the events [that form part of the background in] 1971 are part of my script. Things were dramatically different in that era, and the secret service was a fantastic unit to be part of, in those times."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates