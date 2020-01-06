John Abraham to team up with Aditya Roy Kapur for Ek Villain 2?

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Director Mohit Suri's 2014 hit Ek Villain is set to have its second installment starring actors John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur. According to bollywoodhungama.com, John Abraham was approached for the sequel of the 2014 revenge saga, Ek Villain in 2019. The actor was in talks, at the time, with Suri. But in 2020, he is on board to play the lead alongside Aditya in Ek Villain 2.

The 2014 film, was an action thriller and a tragic love story, featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh.

The portal states that Suri is returning as the director for the second installment, which will be produced by Bhushan Kumar and Ekta Kapoor. Ek Villain 2 will be a new story and not a sequel where John and Aditya are pitted against each other. It will also have an intense love story at its core and the makers are currently working on signing a top actress.

Both the actors have earlier heard the narration of the film and really liked it. They heard the final narration recently and signed the film.

The film will go on the floor in the second half of 2020 once all the actors are finalised.

