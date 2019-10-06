John Abraham wants to keep it original when it comes to his films

John Abraham may be known for doing action thrillers but he does not like to be part of rip-offs of Hollywood and South films. He feels filmmakers should come up with original ideas rather than do reboots of yesteryear flicks and adaptations of South flicks. Johnny boy prefers to tread a different path even though remakes are the current flavour in Bollywood.

The actor is in one of the best phases of his career with consecutive successes. Right from Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran to Satyameva Jayate to Romeo Akbar Walter to the recent Batla House, he has found his niche in the genre of hardcore action and patriotic themes and isn't missing an opportunity to milk all the benefits out of it.

However, after a gap of four years, he returns to the world of madcap comedy with Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti, which also stars Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Ileana D'Cruz and Urvashi Rautela. The film is all set for a November 22 release. Next in line would be Sanjay Gupta's Mumbai Saga, another ensemble featuring Emraan Hashmi, Rohit Roy, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal and Gulshan Grover. This comes out on June 19, 2020.

And then, he'll give his fans another action-packed drama with Satyameva Jayate 2, uniting with Divya Khosla Kumar this time, coming in the cinemas on October 2, 2020. As stated above, when a majority of the filmmakers and actors opt for remakes to cash in on massive box-office collections, Abraham chooses to narrate fresh and inventive stories, and this is something Bollywood needs to learn.

