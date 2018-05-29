John Abraham: We don't value our soldiers

John Abraham was interacting with media along with director Abhishek Sharma after success of Parmanu on Monday in Mumbai



John Abraham

John Abraham, who is celebrating the success of his recently released film Parmanu - The Story of Pokhran, has said that "we don't value soldiers of our country". John was interacting with media along with director Abhishek Sharma after success of Parmanu on Monday in Mumbai.

Talking about soldiers of the country who deal with difficulties in their life, John said: "I always say that they are the real-life heroes and we are just reel life heroes. "I think they should not face any kind of difficulties. They protect us on borders and here by sitting in air-conditioned room, we complain about petty issues in life."

"In Siachen (Glacier), they survive in -50 degree Celsius and in Jaisalmer, they survive in +50 degree Celsius so, I think we don't have any right to complain, whatever we can do for them as a country, we must do for them," he said. Talking about success of the film, John said: "I am thankful to audience and media because they have appreciated our film. Abhishek (Sharma) and me, both of us are feeling very relieved and happy that this film worked at the box-office.

"This film not only has garnered positive response from the critics and audience but, I think everything in this film has come together. I think direction of Abhishek, my and other actor's performances has worked in the favour of the film, so it feels amazing."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever