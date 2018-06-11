John Abraham: Will start work on cop drama next year

John Abraham gives nod to Kurbaan director Rensil's thriller based on the novel, Moryaa Re - The Ganpati Murders

With Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran having finally seen the light of day, John Abraham has now trained his sights on his forthcoming films. While the industry was abuzz with rumours of him collaborating with Kurbaan (2009) director Rensil D'Silva, the actor has confirmed to mid-day that he has greenlit the filmmaker's next. An adaptation of the novel, Moryaa Re — The Ganpati Murders, the film will see Abraham donning the cop's uniform again after his police officer turn in Nikkhil Advani's Batla House.



John Abraham says, "Rensil and I are collaborating for a film. It's a great script and we will start work on it next year." It has been learnt that the actor-producer has bought the rights of the book, which revolves around a psychopath who wreaks havoc in Mumbai by committing a series of murders during Ganeshotsav.

Besides wielding the directorial baton, D'Silva has also been entrusted with the big screen adaptation. "I have finished writing the script. We will soon start penning the Hindi dialogues. John will also produce the film. All I can say is it's an interesting thriller and is built on a certain personality," says D'Silva.

