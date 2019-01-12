John Abraham's RAW to release on April 12

bollywood

Actor John Abraham-starrer Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW) will be releasing on April 12

John Abraham

Actor John Abraham-starrer Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW) will be releasing on April 12. Actor Sikander Kher, who will be playing John's nemesis in the movie, tweeted: "From the horses mouth... 'RAW' to release on April 12. Get your spy glasses on."

A tweet from the official Twitter account of Viacom18 read: "Viacom18 Motion Pictures, KYTA Productions and VA Film Company announce the release of its upcoming espionage thriller, 'Romeo Akbar Walter' (RAW) on April 12, 2019.

@TheJohnAbraham starrer Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW) to release on 12th April 2019

Viacom18 Motion Pictures, KYTA Productions & VA Film Company announce the release of its upcoming espionage thriller, Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW) on 12th April 2019. — Viacom18 Movies (@Viacom18Movies) 12 January 2019

"The film is produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures, KYTA Productions and VA Film Company. 'RAW', based on true incidents is written and directed by Robbie Grewal."

The film also stars Sikander Kher in a negative role. Romeo Akbar Walter is directed by Robbie Grewal. Other details of the film have not been shared. Earlier, actor Sushant Singh Rajput was roped in for the title role in the film, but the makers of the movie mutually parted ways with the actor due to "unavoidable circumstances".

RAW as the movie is being called has been shot in a 60-day start-to-finish schedule. The thriller flick is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971 and is said to be inspired by true events.

