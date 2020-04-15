John Abraham's wife Priya Runchal shares never-seen-before picture of wedding

John Abraham and Priya Runchal had a hush-hush wedding, so not many are aware of the date they got hitched. The actor still prefers to keep his wife away from the limelight. But it looks like winds of change are blowing. Runchal, who is an investment banker, shared a lovely picture of John and herself on the platform from a family wedding that the couple had attended together.

In a photo strip of pictures shared by Priya, one could see her posing alongside hubby John Abraham and a few relatives at a wedding. John Abraham was all shades dapper in a white and blue suit, while Priya looked gorgeous as ever in her casual wear. Sharing the picture on her Instagram handle, she wrote, "Fambam throwback at my cradle partners wedding @nb4815 #love (sic)."

View this post on Instagram Fambam throwback at my cradle partners wedding @nb4815 #love A post shared by Priya Abraham (@priyarunchal) onApr 12, 2020 at 7:55am PDT

While many Bollywood celebrities have their married life displayed on their social media sites, there are some who prefer to keep it private. Amongst those, one is actor John Abraham. The actor, who once had a colourful life, is now a dedicated husband, filmmaker, and actor. Rarely does his wife Priya features on his Instagram account, whereas, Priya's Instagram account, which is an unverified one, has several pictures along with her dashing hubby, John.

Last year, Priya wished her hubby happy anniversary by sharing an adorable picture of them sipping coconut water together. "Three coconuts, happy anniversary (sic)", she captioned it.

View this post on Instagram Three coconuts ðÂÂ´ ðÂ¥¥ #happy anniversary A post shared by Priya Abraham (@priyarunchal) onJun 5, 2019 at 4:28am PDT

