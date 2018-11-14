John Bolton to 'squeeze' Iran 'until the pips squeak'

international

The US measures have been opposed by other parties to the deal aimed at ending Iran's nuclear drive - Britain, Germany, China and Russia - who have vowed to keep the accord alive

John Bolton. Pic/AFP

US National Security Advisor John Bolton vowed on Tuesday to "squeeze" Iran "until the pips squeak", a week after a tough new round of sanctions came into force. Speaking in Singapore ahead of a summit, Bolton said: "We think the government is under real pressure and it's our intention to squeeze them very hard. As the British say, squeeze them until the pips squeak. We are also going to significantly increase the enforcement of sanctions."

The US measures have been opposed by other parties to the deal aimed at ending Iran's nuclear drive - Britain, Germany, China and Russia - who have vowed to keep the accord alive. UN inspectors say Iran is abiding by the deal.

Trump criticises Macron again

Donald Trump on Tuesday launched another attack against Emmanuel Macron. "Emmanuel Macron suggests building its own army to protect Europe against the US, China and Russia. But it was Germany in World Wars One & Two - How did that work out for France?" Trump tweeted.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever