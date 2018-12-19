John Boyega in talks to star in A Naked Singularity

hollywood

John Boyega is in negotiations to star in the legal drama A Naked Singularity

John Boyega

Actor John Boyega is in negotiations to star in the legal drama "A Naked Singularity". The movie is based on Sergio De La Pava's debut novel, which centers on a successful New York public defender whose life begins to unravel after he loses his first case, reported variety.com. Chase Palmer, one of the co-writers of the "It" screenplay, is on board to direct from a script by David Matthews. Scott Free and Tony Ganz are producing.

Boyega, who starred as the rebel Finn in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" and "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" and will be next seen in the upcoming "Star Wars: Episode IX."

