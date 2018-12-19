John Boyega in talks to star in A Naked Singularity
John Boyega is in negotiations to star in the legal drama A Naked Singularity
Actor John Boyega is in negotiations to star in the legal drama "A Naked Singularity". The movie is based on Sergio De La Pava's debut novel, which centers on a successful New York public defender whose life begins to unravel after he loses his first case, reported variety.com. Chase Palmer, one of the co-writers of the "It" screenplay, is on board to direct from a script by David Matthews. Scott Free and Tony Ganz are producing.
Boyega, who starred as the rebel Finn in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" and "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" and will be next seen in the upcoming "Star Wars: Episode IX."
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika Trailer Launch Is Creating Waves