John Boyega is sad to bid adieu to Star Wars
John Boyega became emotional while talking about Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker
Actor John Boyega, who will be making his final appearance in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, says it's hard to say goodbye. In an interview to Total Film magazine, Boyega became emotional while talking about Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
When asked if leaving the franchise was bittersweet, he said: "Yeah, 100 per cent, because you no longer have the consistency with these people who you have genuine friendships with."
However, Boyega is pleased that his character has maintained a sense of "mystery". He added: "It feels OK, because, with just three films, there's still a curiosity and a mystery about Finn. There are still certain things that I really don't know about him. It feels like, 'OK, cool. It's a balanced, right time'."
"But if my name was Daniel Radcliffe right now, I'd be like, 'I'll be playing this guy for years. Yeah! Somebody take this wand!'."
