John Cena and Nikki Bella break off their engagement weeks before wedding!

The couple, who have been together for six years, requested for privacy following the cancelation of their wedding, reported People magazine



John Cena

Wrestler-actor John Cena and fiancee Nikki Bella have called off their engagement just weeks before their wedding. The couple, who have been together for six years, requested for privacy following the cancelation of their wedding, reported People magazine.



Nikki Bella

"While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another," Bella wrote on Twitter. "We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives." Cena and Bella, both professional wrestlers, got engaged in April last year and their wedding was scheduled for May 5.

View Photos: Twin sisters Nikki and Brie Bella are WWE's sexiest babes

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates