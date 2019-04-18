John Cena eyed for role in Suicide Squad sequel

hollywood

It's currently unknown who John Cena and Idris Elba will be playing. James Gunn will write and direct the movie. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 6, 2021

John Cena

Actor-wrestler John Cena is circling a role in the upcoming Suicide Squad sequel. According to sources, Cena is in talks to join actors Idris Elba and Margot Robbie in the follow-up to 2016's Suicide Squad, reports variety.com. Robbie is set to return as Harley Quinn and Jai Courtney is back as Captain Boomerang. It was first reported that the studio Warner Bros decided to have Elba play a brand-new character instead of taking on Deadshot, a character portrayed by actor Will Smith in the first film.

It's currently unknown who Cena and Elba will be playing. James Gunn will write and direct the movie. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 6, 2021. The film will mark Cena's first comic-book role. Cena made his foray into acting after years as one of the top WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) stars. Cena's latest big-screen roles include "Blockers", alongside Leslie Mann and Ike Barinholtz. He was also seen in movies including "Transformers" spinoff "Bumblebee" with Hailee Steinfeld.

Cena has been tapped by fellow WWE alum Dwayne Johnson to star in "The Janson Directive". He will also voice a character in fantasy-adventure "The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle", co-starring Robert Downey Jr. and Selena Gomez.

Also read: Idris Elba to play new character in 'Suicide Squad 2' as Deadshot is dropped

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates