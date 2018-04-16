John Cena, fiancee Nikki Bella split after 6 years

Earlier John Cena confessed that their separate work schedules keep them apart for "months at a time". However, the WWE star hasn't revealed anything about this split as yet



American wrestler John Cena and model Nikki Bella call off their relationship three weeks before their wedding. The wrestling pair got engaged last April during the live broadcast of Wrestlemania 33 and were due to marry on May 5, reported Mirror.

Nikki and her twin sister Brie announced the news on their official Twitter handle as they wrote, "After much contemplation of six years of being together, Nikki Bella and John Cena announced today their decision to separate as a couple. While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time of our lives."

Earlier John confessed that their separate work schedules keep them apart for "months at a time". However, the WWE star hasn't revealed anything about this split as yet.

