John Cena in talks for Paramount's Playing With Fire

Wrestler-actor John Cena is in negotiations to lead the cast of Paramount Pictures' new comedy "Playing With Fire". The film will be produced by Todd Garner and Sean Robins of Broken Road Productions, according to Variety.

The studio has roped in Matt Lieberman to rewrite the spec script it bought from Dan Ewen in February this year. The story follows a group of rugged wildfire fighters who meet their match when they rescue a trio of rambunctious children.

Cena, 41, most recently featured in comedy "Blockers", alongside Leslie Mann and Ike Barinholtz. He is currently awaiting the release of Paramount's "Bumblebee", opposite Hailee Steinfeld.

