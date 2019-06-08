John Cena joins Fast and Furious 9 cast
WWE wrestler-turned-actor John Cena is the latest addition to the cast of Fast and Furious 9
WWE wrestler-turned-actor John Cena is the latest addition to the cast of Fast & Furious 9. Cena, 42, took to Twitter to announce the news that he has joined the franchise and will star opposite veterans Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez, both of whom are reprising their roles as Dom Toretto and Letty Ortiz.
"For nearly 20 years, the Fast Franchise has entertained fans and created some of the biggest cinematic moments in history. It's an incredible honour to join this franchise and this family," he wrote.
Details about Cena's role are being kept under wraps.
"Fast & Furious 9" is set for a May 2020 release.
Top Entertainment Stories Of The Day:
- Shilpa Shetty 44th birthday: Raj Kundra's sweet message for 'darling'
- Bharat Box Office Day 3: Stands at Rs 95.50 crore total; all set to enter 100 crore club today
- B-town buzz: Varun Dhawan's old ties, Boman Irani's dinner and Abhishek Kapoor's Sharaabi
- Meghna Gulzar on Deepika Padukone: Not easy for leading lady to transform into acid attack victim
- At 44, Shilpa Shetty can still give the younger actresses a run for their money
- Dimple Kapadia's gorgeous photos from her younger days that will make you say 'wow'
- Do you know about these Bollywood actors' charitable acts?
- When Bollywood stars shared the screen with family members in films
- Boney Kapoor takes South superstar Ajith across three continents
- 'Kabir Singh made me feel that I never want to become this person'
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Does comparison with brother Ayushmann affect Aparshakti Khurana?