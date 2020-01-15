John Cena plans to spend Valentine's Day with new girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh

WWE legend John Cena has revealed what Valentine's Day means to him and plans to spend the day with his new girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh. Cena has been dating Shay, 29, since his split with WWE star Nikki Bella in 2017.

Speaking to Extra TV, Cena, 42, said: "It's just a reminder to care about who you care about. The takeaway from Valentine's Day is to remind you to love what you love."

He added: "Well, you know every experience in life is a chance for us to know who we are and who we're not and just because I went down one avenue in life doesn't mean I'm going to repeat going down that avenue."

