John Cena to star in Jackie Chan-starrer Project X

John Cena replaces Sylvester Stallone, who was previously attached to star alongside Jackie Chan in the project to be helmed by Scott Waugh

John Cena

WWE wrestler and actor John Cena has joined Jackie Chan in the cast of action-thriller Project X. The 41-year-old actor replaces Sylvester Stallone, who was previously attached to star alongside Chan in the project to be helmed by Scott Waugh, reported Variety. The film's script has been penned by Arash Amel.

It follows a Chinese private security contractor (Chan) who is called in to extract the oil workers when a China-run oil refinery in the Middle East is attacked. However, after learning of the real motives of the attackers, he teams up with an American, a former Marine (Cena), to stop them. Chan, 64, is also producing the film along with Joe Tam, Esmond Ren, and Hans Canosa. Cena, meanwhile, will also be seen in "Bumblebee" alongside Hailee Steinfeld and it is scheduled to release on December 21 this year.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates