John Cena will be at WrestleMania 36, says Brock Lesnar is 'best ever' in WWE

WWE superstar and 16-time World champion John Cena has been off the WWE grid for over a year now. John Cena, who has a record-equalling number of WWE world titles and is unarguably the biggest WWE superstar in the past decade, was last seen on Raw in January last year.

John Cena is hot on his heels as his Hollywood film Dolittle recently opened in theatres. The movie stars Robert Downey Jr. Antonio Banderas Michael Sheen and voices from Emma Thompson, John Cena, Rami Malik, Kumail Nanjiani, Tom Holland, Octavia Spencer, Selena Gomez and Ralph Fiennes. John Cena portrays the character of Yoshi, a polar bear.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, John Cena discussed the Royal Rumble 2020, the WWE champion Brock Lesnar and also shed light on his possible return to WWE at WrestleMania 36.

Talking about his Instagram post that sparked off a rumoured Royal Rumble entry, John Cena said, "I'm proud to say I watched the Royal Rumble from my own home on the WWE Network and I thought the event, and especially the Rumble, was absolutely awesome, so if you watched from Houston or if you were in the audience it really didn't seem like I was missed."

"I thought the event was extra special. It was great to be able to watch it as a fan and not endure any fear of missing out and just enjoy the event."

Speaking further, John Cena went on to share his views about the WWE champion and the first entrant at the 2020 Royal Rumble Brock Lesnar. Cena heaped praises on Lesnar, who was his rival at a time. Cena said, " I can say with the utmost sincerity that I believe Brock Lesnar is best in-ring performer that I've seen and I know it's an opinion, and if you want a cool quote, here it is: I think he's the best in-ring performer of all time."

Cena continued, "I thought his performance at the Rumble was a clinic on how to establish yourself, how to establish those around you, establish the championship, establish the importance of one event. He did so in less than 30 minutes, and I certainly don't have the skill set to do that, and it was awesome to be able to see a masterclass man put on a clinic on what to do and how to do it and I was really impressed with the Rumble."

Addressing his much-awaited return to WWE at WrestleMania, John Cena said, "Performing at WrestleMania this year would be a gift. I haven't been intertwined in the machine of the WWE. I know those WrestleMania spots are few and far between. I've expressed that I'm off. But I've also expressed that I live in Tampa. I will for sure be at the event and I have great trust in the process and I have great faith in Vince McMahon not only as a boss but as so much more than that. As a friend, as a mentor. If he were to tell me that he needs me, I would absolutely be active in whatever capacity, whether it would be like last year in New York rapping my way to the ring or the year before being a fan in the stands. There is no job too small."

