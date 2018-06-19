John Cena willing to undergo surgery for Nikki Bella to become mother

John Cena is willing to do anything to ensure that Nikki gets a kid

John Cena and Nikki Bella

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star John Cena's reluctance to have kids with Nikki Bella was one the main reasons they called off their wedding in April. But now, Cena is willing to do anything to ensure that Nikki gets a kid. "I can't have you out of my life. And relationships, marriage especially, is about sacrifice, and I will make that sacrifice for you. I will give you a child," John told Nikki on the recent episode of Total Bellas.

The couple went on a candle light dinner and spoke of ways to mend their troubled relationship. When Cena agreed to father a child with Nikki, she expressed concern about him physical inability to have kids. To which, he replied, "I know. I physically can't have kids. So, I'm also telling you that I'm willing to have surgery and then still go through with being a dad."

The reply seemed to have surprised Nikki, who said, "You're sure though? Are you gonna change your mind?"

"Im not gonna change my mind. I would never, ever say something like this," John added. "Youre gonna be the most amazing dad in the world," Nikki said. "Just tell me you love me and that you'll marry me," said John.

