John Cena wishes Happy Diwali!

John Cena

American wrestler John Cena, on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, extended his warm wishes for his fans on social media. He took to his official Instagram account and shared a picture wishing everyone a Happy Diwali.

The 'Bumblebee' actor is known to be a huge fan of India and has an extremely loyal fan following in the country. He has made it a tradition to wish his Indian fans on every festival.

Many Bollywood stars also took to their official social media platforms to wish their fans on the joyous occasion. Karan Johar, Kajol, Bipasha Basu, Emraan Hashmi, Anushka Sharma, Anupam Kher, Arjun Kapoor, amongst others.

John Cena was last seen in American sex comedy film titled 'Blockers' and will next appear in the Transformers spin-off prequel, 'Bumblebee'.

Diwali is one of the most celebrated festivals in the country. On this day, people burst firecrackers, light lamps and candles, and exchange sweets.

