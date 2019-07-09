John Cena's post with Virat Kohli's picture has got fans guessing

other-sports

John Cena, who had a whopping 11.7 million followers on Instagram, has many of his fans guessing the reason behind this cryptic post on the photo-sharing website

Pic Courtesy/ John Cena Instagram

Ahead of the World Cup 2019 semi-final match between India and New Zealand, WWE world champion and superstar John Cena posted a picture on Instagram which has since gone viral.

The 'Cenation Leader' went on to share a photo of Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli who is seen extending his hand out for a handshake. However, there is no one at the other end to receive Kohli's gesture. Also seen in the picture shared by John Cena on Instagram are Rohit Sharma, Ravi Shastri and Kuldeep Yadav.

As usual, like most of his posts on Instagram, there was no caption for this one.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) onJul 7, 2019 at 11:26am PDT

This image created quite a buzz in the minds of social media fans. Many went on to think if this was an actual reference to his catchphrase 'You Can't See Me'. It is left to be wondered if this was also a general wish for India ahead of their semis clash against Kane Williamson-led New Zealand today.

One of the comments on the post read, "John Cena shaking hands with our team captain but u just can’t see him."

John Cena has been part of the WWE since 2002. He is a record 16-time WWE champion tying with Ric Flair. John Cena has appeared in quite a few Hollywood movies like The Marine, 12 Rounds, Daddy's Home, Trainwreck, Ferdinand, Bumblebee. He will next be seen in Fast and Furious 9.

