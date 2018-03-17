John Cho to star in 'Grudge' reimagining

The first film released in 2004, a popular time for Japanese horror film remakes. The original adaptation starred Sarah Michelle Gellar







Actor John Cho is set to star alongside Demian Bichir and Andrea Riseborough in Sony's "The Grudge" reimagining. Nicolas Pesce is directing the horror film from his own script, reported Variety.

Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions recently acquired worldwide rights to the film. Sam Raimi and Rob Tapert will produce the film for Ghost House. The production is set to begin in May.

The first film released in 2004, a popular time for Japanese horror film remakes. The original adaptation starred Sarah Michelle Gellar and went on to earn USD 187.3 million worldwide on a USD 10 million budget.

