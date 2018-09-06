John F Kennedy's nephew Christopher Lawford dies

hollywood

Christopher Lawford. Pic/Christopher Lawford Twitter account

Actor Christopher Lawford, the nephew of the 35th US President John F. Kennedy, passed away at the age of 63. On Wednesday, his cousin Kerry Kennedy took to Twitter to announce the sad news.

He posted a few photos of Lawford from the 2004 Democratic National Convention along with his son, David. He wrote, "We mourn the loss of my cousin Christopher Lawford, Rest in Peace. Pictured here with our family at the 2004 Democratic Convention and with his wonderful son, David."

TMZ reported that he died because of a medical emergency, while he was at a yoga studio on Tuesday night. An autopsy is currently underway to determine the exact cause of his death.

Lawford of 'Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines' fame is well known for his roles in series such as 'General Hospital' and 'Frasier' to name a few. Besides acting, Lawford actively participated in political matters. He is survived by his third wife, Mercedes Miller, and his three children.

