John Legend emotional while honouring wife

John Legend cried while honouring his model-wife Chrissy Teigen at Glamour's 2018 Women of the Year Awards which took place at Spring Studios in New York

John Legend performing at a concert

Musician John Legend cried while honouring his model-wife Chrissy Teigen at Glamour's 2018 Women of the Year Awards which took place at Spring Studios. Legend on Monday presented Teigen with The Influencer Award, and he had a few things to say about the cookbook author before giving her the trophy, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Explaining why people couldn't help but adore Teigen, Legend said: "The number one comment I get from people who used to be my fans is how much they love Chrissy. She gets bigger cheers than I do at my own concerts. They love her!"

On her impact in the world, Legend credited social media for allowing the "Lip Sync Battle" co-host to show who she really is because that would be impossible if she "were filtered by publicists and handlers". He noted that Teigen's biggest impact "may be the way she proves that just by being the person you are, you can make a difference. Being who you are, unapologetically, you can make a difference".

The "All of me" hitmaker got teary-eyed towards the end of his lengthy speech, telling his wife: "Well, I'm here to say that you belong here. I think it has become very clear to Glamour magazine and to many millions of people around the world that you are more than worthy of this honour tonight."

Teigen then took the stage to receive the award, and said she was blown away by her singer husband's emotional speech.

"John didn't even cry when I was giving birth," she jokingly told the crowd, calling him "the most incredible husband on the planet".

