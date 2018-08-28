John McCain, in posthumous message, warns of hateful 'tribal rivalries'

international

The final message was read today and appeared to be aimed at President Donald Trump

John McCain. Pic/AFP

The late US senator John McCain warned against "tribal rivalries" that have sown "hatred" around the world, in a final message read posthumously today that appeared aimed at President Donald Trump.

"We weaken our greatness when we confuse our patriotism with tribal rivalries that have sown resentment and hatred and violence in all the corners of the globe," McCain said in a poignant farewell statement read by his campaign manager Rick Davis.

"We weaken it when we hide behind walls, rather than tear them down, when we doubt the power of our ideals, rather than trust them to be the great force for change they have always been," he added in an apparent reference to the Trump presidency.

