Search

John McEnroe on Indian stalwarts

Jul 01, 2018, 12:07 IST | Agencies

John McEnroe on Indian stalwarts

John McEnroe on Indian stalwarts
Yuki Bhambri

On Yuki Bhambri: I know him , I've seen him. He's a guy that's proven he belongs on the men's tour. I don't know a lot about him. I just started seeing him, seeing his name. I see that potentially he plays Dimitrov in the second round. It would be hard-pressed for him to make a run even past that. Even though Dimitrov's level is low, he does know what he's doing on grass, and he likes grass.

On Rohan Bopanna: I've seen him around for years. He definitely is a guy that is one of these doubles specialist guys. He's been around a long time. I have not been following the game closely enough, I'm not even sure if the draw has been made in the doubles yet. I don't know honestly what to expect. To me, it's all unpredictable in the doubles.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Love story of Lionel Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo

Tags

yuki bhambrirohan bopannatennis news