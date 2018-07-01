John McEnroe on Indian stalwarts

Yuki Bhambri

On Yuki Bhambri: I know him , I've seen him. He's a guy that's proven he belongs on the men's tour. I don't know a lot about him. I just started seeing him, seeing his name. I see that potentially he plays Dimitrov in the second round. It would be hard-pressed for him to make a run even past that. Even though Dimitrov's level is low, he does know what he's doing on grass, and he likes grass.

On Rohan Bopanna: I've seen him around for years. He definitely is a guy that is one of these doubles specialist guys. He's been around a long time. I have not been following the game closely enough, I'm not even sure if the draw has been made in the doubles yet. I don't know honestly what to expect. To me, it's all unpredictable in the doubles.

