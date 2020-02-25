John Oliver trends on Twitter for remarks on CAA, NRC

Comedian John Oliver was trending on Twitter in India on Monday after he criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and raised his concerns over the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens in the latest episode of his weekly satirical current affair show the 'Last Week Tonight' on HBO.

In the 18-minute-episode, Oliver explained the CAA and NRC that has triggered protests all over the country. Explaining the connection between the CAA and the NRC, he called it "anti-Muslim", and went on to say, "Modi and his party may be about to strip millions of Muslims of citizenship. And they did it in a diabolically clever two step way."

The NRC, announced by union home minister Amit Shah, requires people to show their documents to prove their citizenship, which the comedian said, many of the poor and illiterate may not possess, he went on to say that the CAA will grant them citizenship to left out of the NRC list as long as they are not Muslims.

In closing comments in the episode, the comedian points at a picture of the Taj Mahal he says, "The home of enduring symbol of love," then pointing at the photo of Modi, he says, "frankly deserves more than this temporary symbol of hate."

John Oliver’s comments has made him trend on Twitter with many people asking the netizens to share the clip as much as they can.

John Oliver on âÂÂÂ¦@narendramodiâÂÂÂ© : Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO) - YouTube https://t.co/EJDNZBypAH — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) February 24, 2020

Modi: @LastWeekTonight with John Oliver (HBO) https://t.co/3BiOUshPnt via @YouTube

“India enduring symbol of love deserves more than .. temporary symbol of hate.” Powerful words from multiple Emmy winning @iamjohnoliver Whole world can see how evil CAA-NRC-NPR agenda is except.. — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 24, 2020

STILL a few B&D anchors & actors past their prime who dont understand why people are risking their lives for past 2 months to oppose #CAA_NRC_NPR@iamjohnoliver explains CAA - as if to a 5yr old - and why you cannot separate it from the proposed NRC.https://t.co/RijEtC6sN1 pic.twitter.com/5XT27pmu3X — Akash Banerjee (@TheDeshBhakt) February 24, 2020

John Oliver at his very best having a go at Modi in the latest episode of Last Week Tonight ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ

expect this episode to be banned soon



Talks about #NRC_CAA_NPR_Protest #Demonetization #MahatmaGandhi #HinduNationalist #BJP #RSS #Gujarat #YogiAdityanath https://t.co/5hZVkr8Mgc — Jonathan ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¨‍âÂÂÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂÂ (@just1doctorwala) February 24, 2020

Before the IT cell of a particular political party makes sure this video is taken off the net please watch this video https://t.co/aBH4glyXCA John Oliver you are a star ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Saqib Saleem (@Saqibsaleem) February 24, 2020

And just in time for #NamasteTrump, John Oliver delivers a fine Last Week Tonight episode. https://t.co/2MSQJokYLR — Abhishek Baxi (@baxiabhishek) February 24, 2020

Some users also criticised Oliver's take on the issue, one of whom asked him to fire his researchers.

Hey @iamjohnoliver u should consider firing some of your researchers on @LastWeekTonight because they got so many basic facts wrong on that Modi piece. For one it's not the CAB anymore... Its the CAA because the Bill was passed in Parliament with cross party support — InherentlyCurious (@malludoc) February 24, 2020

The comedian's comments come at the time when US President Donald Trump is on an official visit to India and is scheduled to hold talks with Modi to discuss the religious freedom in the country and raise the issue of the CAA.

