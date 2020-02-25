Search

John Oliver trends on Twitter for remarks on CAA, NRC

Updated: Feb 25, 2020, 13:18 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

In the 18-minute-episode, the comedian explained the CAA and NRC that has triggered protests all over the country

A screengrab of the video posted by HBO's YouTube channel
Comedian John Oliver was trending on Twitter in India on Monday after he criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and raised his concerns over the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens in the latest episode of his weekly satirical current affair show the 'Last Week Tonight' on HBO.

In the 18-minute-episode, Oliver explained the CAA and NRC that has triggered protests all over the country. Explaining the connection between the CAA and the NRC, he called it "anti-Muslim", and went on to say, "Modi and his party may be about to strip millions of Muslims of citizenship. And they did it in a diabolically clever two step way."

The NRC, announced by union home minister Amit Shah, requires people to show their documents to prove their citizenship, which the comedian said, many of the poor and illiterate may not possess, he went on to say that the CAA will grant them citizenship to left out of the NRC list as long as they are not Muslims.

In closing comments in the episode, the comedian points at a picture of the Taj Mahal he says, "The home of enduring symbol of love," then pointing at the photo of Modi, he says, "frankly deserves more than this temporary symbol of hate."

John Oliver’s comments has made him trend on Twitter with many people asking the netizens to share the clip as much as they can.

Some users also criticised Oliver's take on the issue, one of whom asked him to fire his researchers.

The comedian's comments come at the time when US President Donald Trump is on an official visit to India and is scheduled to hold talks with Modi to discuss the religious freedom in the country and raise the issue of the CAA. 

