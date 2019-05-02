John Singleton leaves behind USD 35 million will for his mother

hollywood

John Singleton. Pic/Instagram account

'Boyz N the Hood' director John Singleton has left behind a hefty amount of USD 35 million as will in the name of his mother.

As the director lay dying on his family bed, he witnessed his family fighting and the will comes as a respite to that, as learned by TMZ.

Shiela Wards, Singleton's mother was handling his businesses including the last will and testament. She will soon be heading to the probate court.

Sheila filed some legal documents last week, which stated demanded that she be given a temporary conservatorship till John becomes able to take his decisions. Later, one of John's children, Cleopatra accused her grandmother that she was trying to seize all her father's assets.

If there had been no will, the assets of the famed director would have equally fallen into his children's hands.

As per a statement from Singleton's family, the Oscar nominee director died at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center here where he was on life support after suffering a stroke.

A two-time Academy Award nominee, Singleton is considered to be a pioneer in the history of black cinema. At 24, he was the youngest-ever person as well as the first African American to be nominated for Best Director at the Oscars.

The 51-year-old's most recent projects include a show he co-created for the FX Network 'Snowfall', which was renewed last year for the third season.

