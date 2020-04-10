John Wick 3: The cast on the nicest things Keanu Reeves has done on set

It's an open secret that Keanu Reeves is one of the nicest actors in Hollywood. The actor's kind personality and down-to-earth attitude have been largely written about. It's not for nothing that he's famously called the 'internet's sweetheart'!

Keanu Reeves' fandom doesn't end at his viewers, and his colleagues also like him equally. In an interview, the cast of John Wick 3 shared some of the nicest things Keanu Reeves, aka John Wick, has done on set.

Director Chad Stahelski shared, "He is very generous with his time commitment and ideas. I think he is one of the most collaborative persons I have worked with. He gives his trust and treats everyone like a professional."

Actors Mark Dacascos and Asia Kate Dillion who play the antagonists in the third chapter of the John Wick saga said, "He is so kind, humble, welcoming and collaborative. I mean everything we have heard about Keanu, they are true!" Asia added, "Both of us have been asked 'Was it intimidating meeting him?' and I think it would be intimidating meeting him if he walked into a room with any ego or like he wasn't humble or kind but he is so humble and clearly kind, gracious but it's like oh my gosh its Keanu!"

Legendary actor Ian McShane joked about how the actor was thoughtful to him. "He brought me tea once on set."

Halle Berry also had a few words to say about the actor. "He never had one fit on the set, never had a tantrum and he always came out of his trailer on time. I have fought with that. He's very professional."

Catch this nice guy in action on April 12, 2020, as John Wick 3 is aired on Star Movies at 1 pm and 9 pm.

