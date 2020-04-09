John Wright appointed Derbyshire cricket club president

Former New Zealand batsman John Wright has been appointed president of the Derbyshire cricket club. He replaces Harold Rhodes, who served as president over the past year. Wright, who scored more than 9,000 runs across all formats for his country, is widely regarded as one of Derbyshire's finest ever players. Between 1977 and 1988, Wright scored a total of 10,638 first-class runs and 4,331 List A runs, including 31 centuries and a top-score of 190. Speaking about the appointment, Chairman Ian Morgan, said: "John is one of the greatest batsmen to ever play for Derbyshire, scoring more than 14,000 runs for the club.

"Even when his playing days ended, John kept a close relationship with the club and enjoyed success in his return as a coach. His contribution and commitment to the club over many years has been immense and I am delighted that he has accepted the role of club president in this our 150th year." Wright, who led New Zealand in 14 Tests and 31 ODIs, is also an experienced coach at both international and domestic levels - having served as the head coach of the Indian team in early 2000s. Wright said: "I hold Derbyshire very close to my heart and I am honoured to serve as club president. "I enjoyed so many great times here as a player and as a coach, and I wish the current squad the very best as they continue to make great progress on the field."

