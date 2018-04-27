Johnny Baweja to produce film on special child

Actor Johnny Baweja, who featured in A Scandall, is set to produce a film titled Rainbow Jelly that revolves around an autistic orphan child, played by a real life special child

Actor Johnny Baweja, who featured in A Scandall, is set to produce a film titled Rainbow Jelly that revolves around an autistic orphan child, played by a real life special child. "He doesn't deserve to be pitied. He deserves to be a hero. And he's going to be an inspiration to so many special children. He's done a great job, he's very intelligent! This movie will make you laugh, cry, hate, love, it takes you on an emotional rollercoaster ride," Johnny said in a statement.

"When you make a movie, you have to choose whether you want to make a good film or a good project. I believe in making a good film. Revenues will follow," he added.

The actor has also finished directing his English short film "Aamir Ira" that sheds light on the complications caused in the relationship of an expat couple due to the present situation of immigrants in the US.

