Johnny Depp ready with new evidence to disprove Amber Heard's domestic violence allegations

hollywood

Johnny Depp is all set to use the evidence in his libel case against 'The Sun,' a U.K. tabloid which published an article in which the actor was called a "wife-beater."

Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp has claimed that he has fresh evidence to disprove his ex-wife Amber Heard's domestic violence allegations against him. According to a report by E! Online, Depp is all set to use the evidence in his libel case against 'The Sun,' a U.K. tabloid which published an article in which the actor was called a "wife-beater."

The U.K. tabloid also went on to criticise writer J.K. Rowling for allowing the Hollywood actor to continue working in the 'Dangerous Beasts franchise,' despite reports of his alleged abusive behaviour towards Heard.

Asserting that they have found some evidence that will prove Heard's allegations wrong, Adam Waldman, said, "Today we filed a partial list of evidence that we will use to disprove the fraudulent underlying allegations against Depp."

The former Hollywood couple settled their divorce in 2017 and Depp agreed to pay around 7 million USD, however, Heard ended up donating the money to a charity.

They even issued a joint statement during the time of their divorce, saying, "Our relationship was intensely passionate and at times volatile, but always bound by love. Neither party has made false accusations for financial gain. There was never any intent of physical or emotional harm."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever