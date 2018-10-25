Johnny Depp to play photojournalist in Minamata

hollywood

Minamata, the film is based on the novel of the same name authored by Aileen Mioko Smith, and is being helmed by Andrew Levitas of Lullaby fame

Johnny Depp

Actor Johnny Depp is all set to play the famous photojournalist W. Eugene Smith in upcoming thriller movie 'Minamata'. The film is based on the novel of the same name authored by Aileen Mioko Smith, and is being helmed by Andrew Levitas of 'Lullaby' fame, Deadline reported.

The plotline of the film follows the story of World War II photographer Eugene Smith on his way to Japan in the 1970s to document the Minamata disease scandal, wherein a chemical company was responsible in affecting a coastal community.

Levitas, in a statement, said that it was a privilege to work on a project about someone like Smith. He added that this project is important as it is an attempt to give voice to those "who have been silently suffering".

The production team has already spent time in Minamata, Japan, meeting some of the victims and their families. They said that the film can be made in association with the information gathered from them.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever