Johnson hails UK's 'new beginning' as Brexit day arrives
Britain was never a wholehearted EU member, but actually leaving the bloc was long considered a fringe idea
London: Britain begins the day as a member of the European Union (EU). Its status at the end of the day 'as a proud nation that has reclaimed its sovereignty, or a diminished presence in Europe and the world' will still be up for debate.
Britain officially departs the EU at 11 pm local time on Friday, midnight in Brussels (2300 GMT, 6 pm EST).
The departure comes three and a half years after the country voted by a margin of 52-48 per cent to walk away from the club that it had joined in 1973. It's the first time a country has left the EU, and many in the bloc regard it as a sad day. In Brussels, European Council President Charles Michel and EU commission leader Ursula von der Leyen are due to sketch out the EU's first steps as a group of 27, rather than 28.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to meet in the morning with his Cabinet in the pro-Brexit town of Sunderland, in northeast England. He is scheduled to deliver a televised address to the country an hour before departure, calling Brexit, 'not an end but a beginning.' According to his office, he will describe it as 'a moment of real national renewal and change.'
Some Brexit supporters will be holding more raucous celebrations.Arch-Brexiteer Nigel Farage and his band of devotees will gather for patriotic songs and speeches in London's Parliament Square to mark a moment that even Farage sometimes doubted would ever come. Britain was never a wholehearted EU member, but actually leaving the bloc was long considered a fringe idea.
1973
Year Britain joined the European Nations
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe