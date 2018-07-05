Join a typography masterclass to learn everything about the typed word

Join a typography masterclass if you wish to learn how to give text a voice through lettering

Times New Roman. Size 12. Double-spacing. The mystery to typography often ends here. There is very little curiosity when it comes to the long list of font names on your computer.

Every font has a story and that's what Mumbai-based Mota Italic co-founders, Kimya Gandhi and Robert Keller, aim to narrate. At, Your Type of a Day, a workshop presented by public programming platform, Avid Learning, participants will receive an introduction and overview to typography, incorporating both, the technical and the aesthetic aspects. They will also learn about the history of type, understand the licensing process and gain insight into India's type industry.



In addition, there is also an interactive session featuring a local signboard artist to highlight the dying art of hand-painting. "Learning type by hand ultimately helps you in digital design. You develop a sense of space," Gandhi explains. The event is open to a diverse audience — beginners as well as professional graphic designers — there's something for everyone.

With most designers working with Latin scripts, an insight into regional scripts can prove immensely helpful. Gandhi adds, "The Latin script is limited only to India's metros. As Internet-penetration across the country increases, you will require to adapt to different demographics as a designer. To render language [typographically], knowledge of local scripts is a pre-requisite."

