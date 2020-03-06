Join the battle to fight Coronavirus responsibly

A recent meet on Coronavirus in the city, titled 'Combatting Coronavirus' saw a full house in attendance, given of course the timeliness of the topic and growing concerns in India.

There were Chinese officials at the meet held at a SoBo hotel. While Chinese representatives were gung-ho about the nation's battle against the virus and were optimistic about their country's resilience against COVID19, there was acknowledgement that cases outside China were growing and therein lies the real concern. Experts also spoke about the community spread possibility in India, with one saying it is a matter of time. What is important though is the great responsibility thrust not only on health officials but on every individual in times of this crisis.



Besides the obvious measures that we must take like washing our hands and avoiding touching our faces, maintaining hygiene as much as possible, there is a bigger burden on us, as people, to aid in tackling the virus.

Avoid panic and lean towards caution and common sense. Watch your social media posts and do not forward nonsense that has no bearing or credibility as social media operates without a filter. It must be used with great care and maturity now given that we are in the midst of an infodemic, when it comes to this virus. If you see a person of Oriental appearance being targetted in any way, speak up and call out that behaviour if it is in your power to do something. Do not ignore the shameful act.

If you are flying and you have a self-declaration form given to you on the aircraft, honesty is the best policy and declare all information asked for truthfully. Join in this battle with honour and valour, fighting Coronavirus needs all the responsible warriors it can get.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates