Join the club

SwapBook!

This club makes reading, a living-breathing exercise. First founded in 2011 by Mumbai-based Pravin Subramanian, SwapBook! today has four chapters across the country, and one in Amsterdam too. Only recently, they conducted a book walk, where they got the writer to take them to the SOBO neighbourhood that inspired her novel.

Call: 8097531063

Blind Book Date

Do you judge a book by its cover? This club might make you re-think. Started by Laxmi Krishnan and Aashay Nigde, Blind Book Date, hosts sessions once a month and is now making its presence felt at festivals too, inviting you to open mics. "We cover books in paper, and leave hints on the cover for the reader to guess what the book will include," says Krishnan.

Call: 9930772442

Broke Bibliophiles Bombay Chapter



Broke Bibliophiles Bombay with author Lisa Ray

This is one of the largest reading collectives in the city, with an online community of over 4,500+ members. "Our sessions [fortnightly] are usually free-flowing and involve conversations around books, authors and fun literary games," says Rewa Tamboli, founder. In the past, the community has also conduced themed meet-ups, which include Christmas and Halloween. "We also do large author meet-ups," adds Tamboli.

Email: brokebombay@gmail.com

Did You Read Today

It's interesting how marathon runners can make anything fun. Runners Bijay Nair and Reji Mathew initially started Did You Read Today in 2017, as a monthly-recreational activity for marathoner friends. "We all meet at a cafe or a library, and spend time talking about books that we love reading or hope to read," says Prabha Kishore, who is a member. Today, it has become a regular feature with readers from outside the marathon club joining them. The group has also hosted authors, who get a platform to talk about their books. "They all love a good story behind the story," says Anirban Bhattacharyya, author of The Deadly Dozen.

Email: didyoureadtoday@gmail.com

