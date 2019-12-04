Join the collective

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Exhibition

It was in 2012 that a group of artists came together under the umbrella of Po10tial. With a common ethical base and the sense of a collective, they aimed to extend their art to society, tacking social and societal issues while at it.

Now, seven years on, they are here again with a group show to mark their association. Titled Collective Stand, the show will feature works by Akhilesh Kumar, Annaraya S Hangargi, Devidas Agase, Hema Mhatre, Kuldip Karegaonkar, Maushmi Ganguly, Mallikarjun S Katke, Shabari Smitha Guha, Tejswini Sonawane and Vishakha Hardikar Mall.

On December 5 to 16, 11 am to 7 pm

At Artists' Centre, Ador House, 6 K Dubash Marg, off MG Road, Kala Ghoda.

Log on to www.po10tial.in

FREE

