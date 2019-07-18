Join the khaki drill

famous-personalities

With Mumbai Police getting the #KhakiSwag back with their recent tweet, designers who've worked wonders with the colour tell you how to ace it

#KhakiTwitter

Pictures of police officers in their uniforms have flooded Twitter since the Mumbai Police tweeted earlier this week about bringing 'the khaki swag back'. The shade has now found its place in the layperson's wardrobe, acting as yet another neutral shade. "Mumbai's police endures a lot and the uniform is their recognition. It's a great initiative by the Mumbai Police and echoes of the conscious evolution in fashion," shares designer Rina Dhaka. Here's how you can join the khaki bandwagon.

For women

Designer Rina Dhaka suggests that the outfit needs to be comfortable and smart. "The fabric has to be such that it isn't too tight and offers easy mobility. At the moment, the shade is working well in baggy pants that have pockets and shirt dresses for women. The colour has a strong story so a butto­ned-down design will look good in this shade," she adds. Dhaka has designed a long A-line layered khaki skirt and teamed it up with a shimmery white blouse, complete with ru­ffled sl­eeve-ends in khadi — combination that works well.

For men



Rohit Kamra

A khaki hunting jacket is ideal for Mumbai's weather. It looks cool and elegant, believes designer Rohit Kamra. "Opt for one with multiple pockets and a belt around the waist," he says. A pair of khaki rider pants is a wardrobe must-have. "A cotton pair with an extra patch of fabric inside the knee makes a fashion statement, and is versatile," Kamra tells us.

A khaki shirt, with splashes of the tie-and-dye pattern also looks cool, he reckons, as it mixes well with dark blue, black and white, amongst other sombre colours. "A slim-fit shirt with double pockets with a double stitch, lots of lapels and shoulder tabs is in vogue," he suggests, adding, "Avoid wearing two khaki items in different tones."

A historic shade



Wendell Rodricks

"Khaki was invented in Mangalore after the fall of Tipu Sultan, when a British officer decided to dress the military squad in this colour instead of black and blue. Khaki didn't attract insects and was the ideal camouflage, even during World War II," Wendell Rodricks says.

Depoliticising khaki

When Farhan Akhtar dressed up in a Suket Dhir design, the focus was more on khadi than khaki, but Dhir has been using the shade in his collections for a while. The award-winning designer, who fashioned the brown RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) tro­u­s­ers two years ago, says, "The RSS was conscious that khaki is as­s­ociated with the Indian Armed Forces, especially the police, and wanted to cut out confusion. It is one of the most revered colours in our society and is associated with responsibility, dignity and trust," explains Dhir.



Suket Dhir

The neutral shade balances out a clothing item that's bright, says Dhir, adding, "So, buy a khaki bottom as it can make your fuchsia or yellow top look sombre." But pick a lighter shade as that balances out bold, heavily-printed T-shirts. "The classic fit works best for men [non-skinny], while women can opt for loose, high-waist palazzos."

