Join the wedding party

Watch Anton Chekov's The Proposal in one-of-its-kind interactive theatrical performance

Rangaai Theatre Company changed the theatre space in the city by introducing creative immersive experiences. Two of their finest works so far includes The Darkroom Project and The Darkroom 2.0. And they will now perform a Russian play in the city.

Around last year, Rangaai Theatre Company wanted to add another play to their kitty and thus started looking for a story that would go well with the entire experience immersive. Tushar Dalvi, director of the upcoming play The Proposal, says, "The Proposal is a story about a proposal which is followed by a wedding."

Dalvi's rendition of the story is set in India and uses relatable instances. It remains to be humourous but also touches some important issues in society. He adds, "To make this a 360-degree immersive experience, we will be welcoming our guests (the baraatis) in the traditional Indian manner with flowers and rose water. There will be a selfie-obsessed groupie and a sangeet which will make you want to dance. And for the guests, there will be a shaadi ka laddoo too."

When: July 27, 8.30 pm

Where: The Cuckoo Club, Bandra

Entry: Rs 349

Call: 8879703808

