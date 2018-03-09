Joint forum: AAP government spreading misinformation

The women members of the joint forum of Delhi government officials, agitating over the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, today accused the AAP dispensation of spreading "misinformation" on the issue



The women members of the joint forum of Delhi government officials, agitating over the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, today accused the AAP dispensation of spreading "misinformation" on the issue. The women employees expressed concern over the assault and that there was constant denial and "misinformation" was being spread by the political executive over the issue, a statement alleged. "There have been instances of MLAs openly threatening officials in public meetings without the same being condemned by the CM. This has vitiated the work place environment," the joint forum claimed.

It felicitated women officers and employees and commended their contribution towards public service on the occasion of International Women's Day. It appealed to the government to take concrete steps to rebuild mutual trust and confidence for a safe and conducive working environment. The Delhi chief secretary was allegedly assaulted by AAP MLAs in a meeting at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on the intervening night of February 19-20. Two legislators, Amantullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal, were arrested on a police complaint by Prakash.

