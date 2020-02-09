'Joker broke stigma against superhero films'

Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo says he is happy that Todd Phillips-directed Joker could make it to the top categories at the 2020 Oscars, rising above the "stigma" attached with the superhero genre.

"Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix as the titular DC supervillain, is leading Academy Awards nominations with 11 nods, while Endgame is nominated for a visual effects. Calling the film a "beautiful piece of filmmaking", Russo said the movie is dark and disturbing but has an important message at its core.

"Joker was a tragic, modern story and represented existential isolation and the crisis a lot of people are feeling. It’s certainly a dark and disturbing movie with an important message to it. We’re ecstatic that it’s being recognised. It broke through the stigma that seems to be against these films, certainly at the Academy," the director said in an interview. Joe and his brother Anthony Russo have just wrapped the principal photography on the Tom Holland-starrer crime drama Cherry.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever