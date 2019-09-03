Joker early reviews: Here's what critics are saying about the criminal mastermind

hollywood

Joaquin Phoenix's Joker was showcased at the 2019 Venice Film Festival. The film received an eight-minute standing ovation at the festival.

The Joker has had several renditions over the years. Previously, the iconic character has been played by brilliant actors like Cesar Romero, Jack Nicholson, and Heath Ledger, whose Joker performance was considered to be his finest. The most recent portrayal has been done by the amazing Joaquin Phoenix, in the standalone Joker film.

The film follows the life of Arthur Fleck, a failed stand-up comedian, who turns to crime after being disregarded by society. Joker is supposed to be the character's origin story, and as far as early reviews are concerned, critics are loving it.

Here's what Ariston, of The Hollywood Reporter, wrote on Twitter:

Shot by shot #Joker will be remembered for a long time. From Joaquin Phoenix’s pure physical skill to rich storytelling that reminds us how monsters are made when humanity fails. Give that man an Oscar ð¤¡. — Ariston (@Aristonla) August 31, 2019

Terri Schwartz of IGN wrote, "I've seen #Joker and I fully endorse @JimVejvoda's decision to give it our first film review 10/10 of the year. I haven't stopped thinking about it."

Rob Keyes of Screen Rant tweeted, "I saw the @JokerMovie and REALLY dug it. It's a feature that steals your attention and requires time to process. It's an acting showcase for Joaquin Phoenix and a story that's ambiguous and surprising, but one that really grounds Arthur Fleck's transformation."

Alex Billington of Firstshowing.net tweeted this:

There will be before Joker. And there will be after Joker. I don't know if the world is ready for this movie. Or maybe it is? It is GNARLY. It is crazy. It is audacious. It doesn't hold back. Wow. I can't believe it exists. But it does. And it's coming. — Alex Billington @ Venice (@firstshowing) August 31, 2019

Joker received an eight-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday night. Phoenix and director Todd Phillips attended the festival and were present when the movie got a standing ovation for the origin story, reported Variety.

