Joker's iconic stairs scene is now a popular tourist spot

Updated: Oct 23, 2019, 12:18 IST

What's more? The dance itself has become fodder for many meme makers on the internet.

'Joker' opened to rave reviews across the globe and it’s box-office numbers are also great for an R rated film. One of the scenes, where Joker (or Arthur Fleck) is dancing on stairs has stayed with people long after they’ve left the theatres. So much so that people are trying to replicate it with their own versions.

What’s more? The dance spot has turned into a tourist destination and the dance itself has become fodder for many meme makers on the internet. If you’ve not seen the incredible scene yourself, take a look at this:

Now, take a look at people trying to replicate the scene:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

This morning i woke up as #kiariladyjokerðÂ¤¡ðÂÂÂ and decided to go take some shots at those stairs in the Bronx where a scene of the movie Joker was shot. IGTV and YouTube videos will follow up in the next days, i can’t wait to show you priceless reactions of people around the city! . What do you think of the movie?! Masterpiece in my opinion and Joaquin Phoenix the best of the bestðÂÂ¯ ••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ðÂÂ¸ @newyorkloveny Thank you @manuspa to trigger the idea and @chalachinar for the make up on pointðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ ••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• @jokermovie @toddphillips1

A post shared by NYC Blogger| JetsetterðÂ¤¸ðÂÂ»‍âÂÂï¸Â (@kiariladyboss) onOct 18, 2019 at 2:06pm PDT

Isn't it just fascinating to see such love for a scene?

Even though Joker is a villain, the Todd Phillips directorial aims to capture the reason why he takes the dark path.

