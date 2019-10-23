Joker's iconic stairs scene is now a popular tourist spot

'Joker' opened to rave reviews across the globe and it’s box-office numbers are also great for an R rated film. One of the scenes, where Joker (or Arthur Fleck) is dancing on stairs has stayed with people long after they’ve left the theatres. So much so that people are trying to replicate it with their own versions.

What’s more? The dance spot has turned into a tourist destination and the dance itself has become fodder for many meme makers on the internet. If you’ve not seen the incredible scene yourself, take a look at this:

Now, take a look at people trying to replicate the scene:

"DINNERS READY!"



*Me coming down the stairs after seeing Joker*: pic.twitter.com/fF1CG3gIEe — Boba Fetty Wap (@The_Green_Blur) October 19, 2019

Isn't it just fascinating to see such love for a scene?

Even though Joker is a villain, the Todd Phillips directorial aims to capture the reason why he takes the dark path.

