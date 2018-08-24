Jon Hamm, Ed Harris and Lewis Pullman to star in Top Gun sequel

hollywood

The film will be set in the backdrop of a world where drone technology dominates the defence space. The movie will also explore the last days of dogfighting techniques

Jon Hamm, Ed Harris and Lewis Pullman

One of the most awaited movies in Hollywood Top Gun: Maverick starring Tom Cruise, now has three new cast members. Jon Hamm of Mad Men TV series fame, Apollo 13 star Ed Harris and Battle of the Sexes star Lewis Pullman have joined the upcoming movie's cast.

Variety reported that the film will be set in the backdrop of a world where drone technology dominates the defence space. The movie will also explore the last days of dogfighting techniques.

In May, Cruise had posted a photo where he was seen posing with a US Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter plane. He is set to play the role of Maverick, now a flight instructor; while actor Miles Teller will portray the son of Maverick's friend (Goose), who dies in the 1986 film. The shooting of the film is slated to begin next month in San Diego.

The original film was a massive hit with an earning of USD 350 million worldwide, despite being produced at a decent budget of USD 15 million. Joseph Kosinski is set to direct Top Gun: Maverick while Jerry Bruckheimer will produce along with Cruise and Skydance CEO David Ellison.

