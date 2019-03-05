Jonas Brothers documentary in the pipeline

hollywood

Picture courtesy/Jonas Brothers' Instagram account

A behind the scenes documentary on the Jonas Brothers is underway for Amazon Prime Video. The film will follow Sucker, the band's first new music release in nearly six years. The comeback of Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas involves more than just a new single, reported hollywoodreporter.com.

Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke has described the film as a "personal, behind the scenes look" at the brothers as they reunite for their upcoming tour, and promises to give fans an intimate look into the lives of Kevin, Nick and Joe.

"Our fans are the best in the world and have shared in our journey as the Jonas Brothers and us as individuals," said the Jonas Brothers, who are partnering with Amazon Studios, Philymack and Federal Films (a division of Republic Records) for the project.

"In releasing this documentary we wanted to make sure we partnered with an innovative platform, like Amazon, that could reach our fans around the world," the Jonas Brothers said.

Added Salke: "Amazon Prime Video is proud to be the exclusive home for a very personal, behind the scenes look at the Jonas Brothers as they reunite for this exciting tour. Experiencing the brothers back together again is the news that everyone hoped for and we can't wait to share this intimate and compelling documentary special with all of our customers."

The Jonas Brothers broke up their band in 2013 after cancelling their tour due to a "deep, creative rift" among the members. At the time, Nick, who is now married to Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, had told People of the breakup: "It's really hard to say 'forever.'"

A premiere date for the documentary will be announced at a later date.

