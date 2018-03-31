Jonny Bairstow rescues England v Kiwis on Day One of the second Test

Jonny Bairstow was in sight of his fifth Test century after a late run spree with Mark Wood lifted England to 290 for eight at stumps on Day One of the second Test yesterday. England had been in trouble at 164 for seven before Bairstow (97 not out) a



Jonny Bairstow was in sight of his fifth Test century after a late run spree with Mark Wood lifted England to 290 for eight at stumps on Day One of the second Test yesterday. England had been in trouble at 164 for seven before Bairstow (97 not out) and Wood (52) put on 95 for the eighth wicket. Tim Southee and Trent Boult did all the damage for New Zealand with Southee taking five for 60, his seventh five-wicket bag while Trent Boult had three for 79 after New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl first.

England were in danger of not reaching 200 until Wood joined Bairstow and the pair put on 95 for the eighth wicket before Wood fell to Southee for 52, his maiden Test half century. After being comprehensively beaten in the first Test, England strengthened their batting line up for Christchurch with the addition of James Vince while Wood and Jack Leach came in for bowlers Chris Woakes, Craig Overton and Moeen Ali. But apart from Wood and Bairstow there was little to enthuse about with the England batting as Boult and Southee swung and seamed the ball with precision.

