Jonty Rhodes: Benefits of immersion in Ganges both physical, spiritual

Former South Africa batsman Jonty Rhodes, arguably one of the best fielders of all time, is known for his affinity towards India. Rhodes was in Rishikesh recently and shared a photo on social media, stating that the benefits of cold water immersion in Ganges were both physical and spiritual.

"Benefits of cold water immersion in the Holy Ganges are both physical and spiritual," he said in a tweet. Rhodes will serve as Kings XI Punjab's fielding coach in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) starting March 29.

Rhodes has a special connection with India as he named his daughter, born in 2016, India Jeanne Rhodes. "I have spent a lot of time here. What I love about India is it's a rich mix of culture, heritage and tradition. It is a very spiritual country, very forward-thinking nation. I really like that combination. You have to have a good balance of life," Rhodes had said.

