Jonty Rhodes can't dive to catch this one...India fielding coach job

cricket

Yesterday's appointments will be confirmed by the BCCI once they are cleared of conflict of interest

Jonty Rhodes

Jonty Rhodes is regarded as the greatest fielder ever. But the selection committee of MSK Prasad which conducted interviews of nine candidates for Team India's fielding coach among other positions, did not find the South African legend worthy of even being shortlisted in their Top Three preferred candidates. Prasad & Co intend to retain R Sridhar after naming him as their first preference followed by Abhay Sharma and T Dilip. Yesterday's appointments will be confirmed by the BCCI once they are cleared of conflict of interest.

Rhodes parted ways with Mumbai Indians as their fielding coach in 2017 after being associated for nine years. Sridhar was expected to be retained after doing a fabulous job in lifting the Indian team's fielding standards stupendously, but with Rhodes applying for the fielding coach's post, it became an interesting battle. Prasad said they were convinced with Sridhar's skill set. "R Sridhar is supposed to be one of the best fielding coaches in the world today. Unfortunately, in the World Cup, there were two to three wicketkeepers in the side because the combinations were like that. He has transformed this into a wonderful fielding unit, so there is no second thought with regard to Sridhar," he said.

Prasad elaborated on why Rhodes was not even in their Top Three preferences. "We don't see Jonty fitting in there, because those roles are more for India 'A' level and NCA," he said. Prasad's selection panel has shortlisted three candidates in each of the five categories (batting, bowling, fielding, physio and administrative manager) as per their order of preference. While it is expected the top preferred candidate will take up the job, the other two candidates will be recommended to Rahul Dravid, head of cricket at NCA, to utilise them in any capacity he deems fit. The five candidates — Luke Woodhouse, Grant Luden, Rajnikanth Sivagnanam, Nick Webb and Anand Date — shortlisted for the strength and conditioning coach have been called to the NCA to test their practical skills.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates