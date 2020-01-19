Jonty Rhodes: Stick to five-day Tests

Bangalore: South Africa's Jonty Rhodes is more famous for his one-day exploits than his showing in Test cricket but like most cricketers, there's no doubting where his real love lies. Wading into the four-day v five-day Tests argument that is in vogue these days, Rhodes, in Bangalore for the Global Sports Injury Conclave, was at his emphatic best when he stated: "Test cricket for me is five days. There have been many changes within the game from Test cricket to 50 overs, the laws and then the introduction of T20. But why would you have to mess with Test cricket?," asked the former fielding great.

"I still think there's such a huge support for among the players that 99% of them want to play five-day cricket. So, for me, Test cricket is for five days. I don't think it [four-day Test] should even be up for discussion," added Rhodes.

